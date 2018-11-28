Greenville authorities were dispatched to the corner of Henry and Alexander Street around 7:40 pm last night in reference to a house fire.
This location turned out to be a familiar property, after putting out a previous fire in the same vacant house.
No one was inside of the home and the house had no gas or power.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
