Delta News has been telling you this week -- the Mississippi State Department of Health announced COVID-19 vaccine shot appointments will be available at select Walmart locations across Mississippi beginning Friday.
And that does include the Walmart in Greenville.
The vaccine roll out comes with the help of the federal government.
The Department of Health announced 31 store pharmacies throughout the state will be administering the vaccine -- and roughly 200- people can be treated at each store.
Currently, those 65 and older and people ages 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions are eligible to get a vaccine in Mississippi.
To learn more about how to get the vaccine or if you’re eligible, go to The Walmart website:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.