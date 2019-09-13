Vaiden Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Carroll County Deputies arrested 37-year-old Christopher Coker from Vaiden during a drug investigation.
The arrest occurred in the 35/55 Truck Stop parking lot. Coker is charged with possession of cocaine, ecstasy tablets and marijuana.
Coker was transported to the Carroll County Jail. During booking, Coker attempted escape by climbing over a 20 foot tall fence with razor wire. Correctional officers were able to take Coker back into custody after a brief struggle. Coker was treated for lacerations from the razor wire.
Coker was also charged with attempting escape. Judge branch set a total of $25,000 bond on all charges.
