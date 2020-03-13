Vietnam Veterans Pinning Ceremony in Lake Village

A commemoration pinning ceremony to honor Vietnam veterans went on today in Lake Village.
Veterans came from all over to be honored with pins, a certificate, and more at the lake village expo center.
The Lakeside Middle School Choir started off the ceremony singing the national anthem.
Veteran Allen Jackson was in the air-force from 1967-1971, tells us what it means to him to have served his country.
"We all got a duty to do. Like I said, I didn't serve for the president of the United States, I serve the United States of America," Jackson said.
Eric Jefferson, founder and executive director of Desert Storm Organization, stresses the importance of honoring vets.
"We wanted to honor our Vietnam veterans. I don't want to society doesn't recognize them enough, but we just wanted let them know that there's someone who still cares about the sacrifices they make for our country," Jefferson said.
The veterans said they were honored to be recognized for their sacrifices.
