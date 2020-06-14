Virtual Cotton Classic

In Greenville, the 16th Annual Cotton Classic is going virtual this year.
You can enter up until July 12. The YMCA had to suspend the May hosting of the charity event due to the pandemic. But they say the virtual event is a chance to support a great cause and get some exercise.
There are some changes this year. The virtual race will be held July 3 through the 12th, and can be run or walked any time and anywhere. That includes treadmills.
Participants will earn medals or T-shirts for themselves while raising money for charity. You can sign up online.
That link can be found on the Greenville YMCA Facebook page or going by to raceroster.com and searching "Cotton Classic"
For more information you can check out the 'Y of Greenville" Facebook page.
