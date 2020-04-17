Virtual Juke Joint Festival

The 17th Annual Juke Joint Festival in Clarksdale may not be able to go in person but the show will go on, virtually.
Event organizers said even though they had to cancel the live event, they still wanted to put a show on. The Juke Joint Festival is going into its 17th season. The festival is world renowned for blues music and a celebration of the delta.
Event organizer Roger Stolle said it's half blues, half small town fair and all delta.
This year's lineup was set to include over one hundred artists, but because the fest has to be moved online, the line-up is condensed to around 30 artists.
Roger Stolle said they wanted to continue the tradition even if it has to be a little different this year. This year's fest will also feature a documentary about Juke Joint Fest called 'Juke Joint Festival Revisited' created by Grammy- and Emmy-award winning documentary filmmaker Ted Reed and shot at last year's festival.
"We will literally have live streaming performances that will be coming through Clarksdale just like the musicians would have but we'll be originating where the musicians live, you know, Boston for example, we have Nashville to New Orleans, from Clarksdale, Mississippi to Columbia the county will all be live streaming as part of this event so it really is wide reaching in terms of where these folks normally come from and in this case will be performing from because many of them will be in their living rooms for example," Stolle said.
To watch the live stream, you can find it on Facebook at 'Juke Joint Festival'. The fest starts at noon this Saturday April 18th.
