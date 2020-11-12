Virtual Public Meeting On Yazoo Backwater Pumps

The Vicksburg army corp of engineers hold a virtual meeting addressing the Yazoo backwater pump project.
The virtual meeting got underway on Facebook live Tuesday. There was a q-and-a for concerned residents. Feedback will be used in the decision making process.
"We said a couple of times both of the videos as well as the slide presentations that the operation of the pumps will not convert any wetlands to non wetlands and that's what the new analysis shows and as we think about the construction on the wetlands an important piece of that is the operation of the pumps won't convert any," said Colonel Robert Hilliard, The Commander for the Vicksburg USACE.
The full meeting video can be found on the army corps' Facebook page"Vicksburg Distirct USACE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.