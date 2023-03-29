SMALL TOWN.. BIG HEART.
PEOPLE NOT ONLY IN THE DELTA BUT AROUND THE WORLD HAVE DEVOTED THEIR TIME - MONEY- RESOURCES AND LOVE TO ASSISTING OUR NEIGHBORS AFFECTED BY FRIDAY'S STORM.
"ANYTIME WE NEED HELP WE GON HELP OUR NEIGHBORS." CORPORATE BUSINESS ALSO DEPLOYED IMMEDIATE RELIEF.
SUCH AS A-T AND T - WORKING AROUND THE CLOCK TO REBUILD CONNECTIVITY IN CITIES SUCH AS ROLLING FORK.
THE FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY STEPPING IN FOR THOSE IN NEED.
VOWING TO NOT ONLY ASSIST FOR THE MEANTIME BUT FOR A LONG TIME.
"WE NEED TO WORK WITH THEM AND FIND OUT WHAT THAT INTERIM SHELTER AND SOLUTION IS GOING TO BE. AND THEN HOW DO WE SUPPORT FOR A LONGER TERM WHILE THEY REBUILD THEIR HOMES."
THOUGH ALL HELP IS NEEDED... IT MUST BE DONE SO PROPERLY. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO PARTICIPATE IN ASSISTING OUR NEIGHBORS.. THE MISSISSIPPI EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY IS ADVISING PLEASE DO NOT SELF-DEPLOY.
THOSE WILLING TO DONATE AND VOLUNTEER ARE ASKED TO DO SO in coordination with Volunteer Mississippi.
DONATION SITES HAVE ALREADY BEEN ESTABLISHED IN CLEVELAND AT THE MISSISSIPPI BLOOD SERVICES AND AT GREENVILLE'S POLICE STATION AND FIRE DEPARTMENT MORE INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND VOLUNTEERMISSISSIPPI DOT ORG SLASH DISASTER SERVICES.
MAKAYLA MARSALIS THE DELTA NEWS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.