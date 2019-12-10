Volunteers Come to Help Cleanup Delta

A non-profit group came to the Delta yesterday to help cleanup from the floods.
After many homes and buildings were devastated in the Delta, WJTV reports Team Rubicon came to Eagle Lake to help demolish an abandoned structure.
Team Rubicon is a group of volunteers who go around the country to help those stricken by natural disasters.
Team Rubicon's goal is to restore the quality of life in the neighborhoods here in the Delta.
