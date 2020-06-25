Major retailer Walmart announcing it will no longer display the Mississippi state flag. The debate over the state flag continues as around the country there is a push to remove confederate monuments.
The current state flag has flown since it was adopted in 1894 and controversy over the flag is not new, but after the nation wide call for removal of confederate statues, the debate is back open leaving Mississippians divided.
"All the evil and corruption that came with that confederate flag then no you shouldn't sell that flag. Mississippi needs to change how they want to represent Mississippi on the flag," one shopper said.
Some folks want to see the flag stay
"I don't see nothing wrong with it i lived here all my life, it don t bother me a bit," another said.
"While the issue continues to be discussed, we ve made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores," said Walmart spokesperson Anne Hatfield.
We spoke with Walmart employees inside asking where you would be able to find the state flag they told us it's not longer available. This is in line with their 2015 policy where they stopped selling merchandise with the Confederate Flag on it.
Walmart also saying the move is part of its commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of customers.
"If Walmart represents those things that are right and want the people to continue to support them I believe they should stop selling it," one said.
"That"s ridiculous to let some people that aren't even from here decide what's right for us," said another
The state legislature is set to wrap up Friday, it s unclear if a decision will be made on the flag by then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.