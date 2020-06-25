Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.