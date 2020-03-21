Walmart Hiring!

Here's some good news, Walmart announcing that it's hiring in response to the strong demand in stores Walmart is looking to hire 150,000 thousand new associates through the end of May.
In a press release from Friday, executives say in Mississippi, Walmart plans to hire more than 2,400 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. They will also provide more than $365 million in cash bonuses to hourly associates in the US.
To apply go to careers.walmart.com.
