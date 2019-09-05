Wanted Leland Man Turns Self In

Leland man turns himself in after being wanted.
30 year old Qartaurius Moten is charged with breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Moten saw on media outlets that he was a wanted man and turned himself into Leland Police.
A 45 thousand dollar bond is on Moten for both charges.
