Washington County Board of Supervisors First Meeting of 2020

The Washington County Board Of Supervisors held its first meeting of the year this week.
District 3 Supervisor Carl Mcgee was reappointed as Board President.
The board also voted to move forward with some changes this year. For one, moving not to reappoint the Campbell and Long law firm. Instead the board appointed local law firm Bailey and Griffin.
Board members also voted three to two not reappoint Hooker Engineering firm. Instead they chose IMS Engineering based in Jackson.
IMS was ranked number one among minority-owned firms by the Mississippi Business Journal, holding offices in Tennessee, Louisiana, Texas and Ethiopia.
