Washington County Board Of Supervisors Meeting

The Greenville Board of Supervisors held its monthly business meeting and a hot topic led the way today.
Topping the agenda, citizens voiced concerns over the newly appointed county engineer.
The meeting had to be moved upstairs to a courtroom due to the high turn out, it was standing room only. Many community members were outraged by the decision to replace Hooker Engineering saying they wanted someone local.
Many spoke up saying they did not understand why Hooker was being replaced since there has not, at least to the public's knowledge, been any issues with the firm.
Many say the board was serving personal interests rather than what was best for the county.
Others expressed that the change would be good for the county saying people should give the new firm a chance and accept the board's decision.
Overall the majority urged the board to reconsider because the appointment means money leaving the county.
