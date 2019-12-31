Washington County Board Of Supervisors Reflect on 2019

Washington County Board Supervisors take a moment to reflect on their year highlighting some of it's main projects from 2019.
Board members spent the year dedicating time and man power to improving infrastructure across the county. While the job is not done, they are proud of the progress they've made this year alone.
Supervisor Carl Mcgee of district three tells us going into an election year, it can be hard to move projects forward, but says he's excited about the infrastructure improvements they have been able to make.
"Reflecting on 2019, I guess some of the highlights, things that we as a board are most proud of, we still found ourselves going through and making pay adjustments. We didn't give pay raises but we had to make a few adjustments of course some of the major concerns as a county was infrastructure, roads and bridges that kind of thing. We were able to put out contracts; total of about 4.4 million dollars in bridge repair," he said.
All Washington County elected officials were sworn in Monday at the courthouse. The board plans to hold its first meeting of the new year January sixth.
