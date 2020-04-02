Mississippi State Department Of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453, Delta Regional Medical Center Coronavirus Hotline:662-726-6000. Please visit www.deltaready.com for more information. Also please follow Washington County Emergency Management on Facebook.com/deltaready and @deltaready on Twitter for updates from The Washington County Emergency Operation Center. For information on the go text your zip code to 888-777.
