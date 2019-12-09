Washington County Man Arrested on Multiple Charges

Washington County Sheriff's Department arrest a man on multiple charges.
30- year old Travis Cordell Nolden has been arrested for possession of stolen property, possession of a fire arm, grand larceny, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of paraphernalia, trespassing and two counts of receiving stolen property.
The sheriff's department report the homeowner heard Nolden outside stealing a trailer. The homeowner held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived at the 100 block of Tootie Bratton Road.
No word on if bond has been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.