Washington County Press Conference

This evening Washington County held a press conference discussing the county's plans as far as emergency management.
Head of Washington County Emergency Management David Burford and Board of Supervisors President Carl McGee were in attendance. President McGee spoke about the changes that have been made in the county in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
County restaurants are urged to do take-out, curbside or drive thru only. And again urging residents to stay home as much as possible.
Emergency Management Department head David Burford spoke about what emergency management actually is and the role they play in the community.
"Emergency management is tasked by the Washington County Board of Supervisors and our mission is to save lives and protect property. That's our mission, how we do that is through planning preparedness response recovery and mitigation right now we are in the response and mitigation phase of this crisis," he said.
They plan on holding a Facebook live press conference once a week. You can find them on Facebook and twitter at 'delta ready' or their website deltaready.com. For more information you can text your zip code to 888777 to receive alerts as well.
