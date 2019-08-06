Here are results from the Washington County Primary Election:
Coroner: 94.7% of precincts reporting
Methel Johnson 56.17%
T. Leon Redmon 43.79%
County Attorney: 94.7% of precincts reporting
Willie Griffin 56.10%
Eric Charles Hawkins 43.82%
Sheriff: 94.7% of precincts reporting
Milton M. Gaston Sr 83.04%
K. "Kenny" Redfield 11.15%
Brian K. Payne 5.09%
Supervisor District 1: 75% of precincts reporting
Mark Crawford 76.75%
David Morgan 22.99%
Supervisor District 2: 100% of precincts reporting
Tommy Benson III 69.24%
Jacqueline McCoy 19.12%
D. Redmond-Williams 11.30%
Supervisory District 3: 100% of precincts recording
Carl McGee 60.20%
Troy Wesley 39.80%
