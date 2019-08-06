Primary Election

Here are results from the Washington County Primary Election:

Coroner:                       94.7% of precincts reporting

Methel Johnson              56.17%

T. Leon Redmon             43.79%

County Attorney:            94.7% of precincts reporting 

Willie Griffin                   56.10%

Eric Charles Hawkins       43.82%

Sheriff:                          94.7% of precincts reporting

Milton M. Gaston Sr         83.04%

K. "Kenny" Redfield         11.15%

Brian K. Payne                 5.09%

Supervisor District 1:       75% of precincts reporting

Mark Crawford                 76.75%

David Morgan                  22.99%

Supervisor District 2:        100% of precincts reporting

Tommy Benson III             69.24%

Jacqueline McCoy              19.12%

D. Redmond-Williams         11.30%

Supervisory District 3:        100% of precincts recording

Carl McGee                        60.20%

Troy Wesley                       39.80%

