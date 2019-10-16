Washington County Regional Correctional Facility passes its accreditation test.
The Delta News Denise Turner spoke with the Washington County Sheriff Milton Gaston and he tells us what it means for the facility.
Every three years the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility is reviewed to find out if it's operating up to standards.
"We had an alter team that comes in, and as they come in, they assess the facility. They do it from the help, nursing staff, to the maintenance staff, to security, to food service. Everything that we have in here." Said, Washington County Sheriff Milton Gaston.
Sheriff Milton Gaston said there are 533 standards. Gaston said on the mandatory portion of the accreditation, the facility got 100% and on the non-mandatory part, the facility received 99.2%.
"They check and make sure your cleaners are your kitchen, or your food in there. They check all your maintenance, they check where your security stand from, your nursing and everything. Everything in the facility they go through and examine and they make a decision and at the end of the audit, they will score you on it." Said, Washington County Sheriff Milton Gaston.
Gaston says he's thankful for the great jobs everyone at the facility does on a daily basis.
