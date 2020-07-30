Washington County Sheriff"s Department Food Giveaway

In Greenville, another food giveaway. This one put on by the Washington County Sheriff's Department.
That giveaway was set to begin at 9 a.m. and officials from the sheriff's office say cars were lining up at 7 a.m. Volunteers from the sheriff's department were handing out boxes this morning. They say they handed out over 300 boxes of food for families.
The food boxes are from Tunica county. The sheriff's department has held several events like this so far, and hope to do more in the future.
Sergeant Cedric Adams says they enjoy getting to help the community.
"It's great that we're able to do this for the community through our food bank, we're giving away these boxes we received from Tunica County Mississippi, And inside the boxes we have apples oranges potatoes, onions, celery, pears, just perishables to give out to the community. We've done this in several places, we've done it in Leland, Metcalf, Arcola, Glenn Allen, so we've been going all over the Washington County area distributing these boxes to the community," he said.
