Washington School Veteran's Day Tribute

Washington School held their annual Veteran's Day Tribute with special guest speaker coach Jim Allen.
This year he was the honored speaker at the event. Mr. Allen is a coach at Washington School as well as the Athletic Director. He is Sergeant of Marines who served in Vietnam War. The assembly also honored students and staff family members who served with a slide show of photos while students sang. The band played each service branch song and veterans were invited to stand while they played.
For Jim Allen, it's special to be recognized by his coworkers and community.
"I think when i went in the marines at 18 you never realize the sacrifice and the emotions that get you as a person and to get the recognition from your community means a lot to an individual especially as you get older," he said.
The event hosted a large group of veterans who were individually recognized as well. They hope to have even more veterans come out to celebrate with them next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.