Waste Water Treatment Plant Dumping Material

In Greenville ... One resident is outraged at the dumping of what she believes to be raw sewage allegedly from the waste water treatment plant.
Sarah Moorman says she's upset about the dumping after having several problems with a nearby sewage drain leaking into a ditch by her home, she was outraged to see the plant dumping what looks and smells like raw sewage in an empty field by her house.
Moorman says she's reached out the EPA after seeing the dumping to find out whether that was legal or not. MDEQ says it is a one time dumping of silts, grit and other non hazardous material from the waste water treatment plant that was causing the plant to run inefficiently.
Greenville Mayor Simmons tells us the city has an agreement with the Mississippi Department of Environmental quality dated October 7th 2019 stating it's all legal and safe.
"And it's not raw sewage we do have approval from MDEQ, the city has obtained approval to do one time on sight disposal of material that is not a danger to public safety, health, or the well being of the public," he said.
Mayor Simmons also adds the disposal of the material into the field was the most cost efficient way to handle the process. There is a public works meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Greenville City Hall. We will have continued coverage on this following that meeting.
