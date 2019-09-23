Water contact advisory in Belzoni

THE MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ISSUED A WATER CONTACT ADVISORY MONDAY FOR THE SECTION OF THE RIVER BEGINNING NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF LEFLORE AVENUE AND CASTLEMAN STREET AND CONTINUES TO THE HIGHWAY 12 BRIDGE, THE AREA HIGHLIGHTED IN RED IN THE ILLUSTRATION.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality on Monday issued a water contact advisory for a section of the Yazoo River in Belzoni.
The affected area is from the Mississippi Highway 12 bridge, north to the intersection of Leflore Avenue and Castleman Street.
MDEQ recommends that people avoid swimming, wading, and fishing. People should also avoid eating fish or anything else taken from these waters until further notice.
The advisory is being issued due to a faulty lift station that discharged sewage into the Yazoo River.
The city is working on repairs to the lift station to resolve the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.