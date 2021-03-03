A LOCAL MAYOR'S PLEA FOR ASSISTANCE FOR HER
TOWN IS ANSWERED BY A MAN WHO HEARD THE CRY
ON SOCIAL MEDIA.
KAREN WILLIAMS HAS THE STORY.
REPORTER:
"The saying goes if you don't ask, you won't receive. This is a true
statement when it comes to a need, specifically community needs,
one man offered water, hand sanitizer, and masks to the residents
of Eudora, Arkansas. Mayor Tomeka Butler made the plea via social
media."
"Like many of the other cities throughout the southern part of the nation,
we experienced a tremendous compounding effect of water, effected by
the storm, we went without water for about a couple of days. So I made a
cry out to for help to get us some water. To get us some sanitizer and wipes.
And the ANT Mound Foundation heard my call for help and he and his
organization along with his lodge got together and brought this down from
Illinois, about ten pallets of water to distribute out to the citizens of this community."
"Well it was enough that a need was there. And we have a local chapter of the lodge.
They let us know what was going on, and if you have a heart, it's kind of difficult to not
pay attention to what the need is here. So that being said, the need was present and
we wanted to do our part."
REPORTER:
"The ANT Mound Foundation out of Chicago, Illinois and its Little Rock chapter donated
ten pallets of water, Lysol disinfecting wipes, paper towels and tissues to the town and
more is on the way."
In Eudora, Arkansas, I'm Karen Williams
ANOTHER GIVEAWAY IS SCHEDULED FOR THIS SATURDAY, MARCH 6TH AT
3:30 PM AT THE EUDORA VOLUNTEER FIRE HOUSE 522 NORTH MAIN STREET
EUDORA ARKANSAS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.