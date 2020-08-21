Water Services Cut in Hollandale August 21st at 1:00 p.m.

The city of Hollandale will cut off it's water services today at 1 p.m. This as the city is replacing a water line at the corner of Crouch and Morgan streets.
After the water is restored, the city urges residents to boil any water to be consumed for one minute. This precautionary action is necessary due to the loss of water pressure.
For additional information call city hall at 662-827-2241 or water operator Michael Shorter at 662-873-3228.
