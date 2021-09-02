With elections coming up in some municipalities, Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson has a message for eligible voters.
Watson and other secretaries of state are observing September as National Voter Registration Month. The observation is a non-partisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.
September 28 will be highlighted by the National Association of Secretaries of State and other voter outreach groups as National Voter Registration Day.
In 2020, more than 1.5 million people used the occasion to register or update their registration, making it the largest National Voter Registration Day in history.
For questions regarding voter registration or elections, contact the Elections Division at elections answers@sos.ms.gov or call the Elections Hotline at 1-800-829-6786.
