Wayne Self Loses Lawsuit Challenging Election Results

The Leflore County Circuit Clerk confirms former Leflore County District 4 Wayne Self loses his lawsuit challenging the November election results.
Self, a member of the Board of Supervisors, lost back in the November election to Eric Mitchell..
Mitchell beat our self by 16 votes.
Self's attorney reviewed absentee and affidavit ballots, and believed more than 50 ballots were questionable and maybe invalid.
