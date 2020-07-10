WCEA State Of Organization Held Virtually

The Washington Economic Alliance recently held its annual State of the Organization, but it looked a little different this year.
Because of the pandemic, Executive Director Will Coppage took to Facebook instead to deliver the address virtually.
The three things he focused on were community, work force and organization.
"We have celebrated investment all over the county in the past year new businesses such as the ups store 9 dot 15 Floral Design and Gifts, Tractor Supply, True by Hilton, Leland Hardware and Chop's Chow House have opened their doors and even during the covid-19 pandemic Cafe Dat Taste of New Orleans and Grounded Sister Coffee shop celebrated their start with a warm welcome from the community. Our Governor Phil Bryant and other heads of state to welcome Nufarm and 68 newly created jobs. Industry here in Washington County is thriving," he said.
The full speech can be found at Facebook at Washington County Economic Alliance.
