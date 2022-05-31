Gun violence is an ongoing problem in America.
But here in the Delta, one organization is trying to do something about it.
Wear Orange Day is coming up this weekend, and the Delta News' Woodrow Wilkins spoke with the organizer, Shirley Meeks, with Moms Demand Action.
WILKINS: "First of all, let's talk about what's coming up Saturday. What have you got going?"
MEEKS: "Okay Saturday, we got Wear Orange for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. We're asking people all around the world to join us. to wear orange, to bring awareness to the gun violence that takes more than 40 thousand lives every year. And also the recent shootings that just took place at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. (butted to) We're asking everyone to come out, June 4th, which is Saturday, 9 o'clock, Drew, Mississippi. Main Street, at the bell. And we will be honoring all victims and all survivors. (butted to) also, we will be doing a balloon release. At that time.And also we will have the reading of a proclamation by our very own mayor, Melanie Townsend, and the board of aldermen. They signed into place, that on Friday, June 3rd, will be national Gun Violence Awareness in Drew, Mississippi."
WILKINS: "What's the history of the color orange associated with?"
MEEKS: "The color orange, Hadiya Pendleton lost her life to gun violence. And they decided to honor her by wearing organge, and all survivors - that have lost their lives by wearing orange on this day. Which is June 3rd through the 5th, starting on Friday and ending on Sunday."
WILKINS: "What's the situation like around Drew and Sunflower County?"
MEEKS: "Okay, around Drew, we have had some shootings in this area, possibly last month or so, but it's not as bad as some others around the area, like Cleveland, Greenwood, Greenville."
WILKINS: "Are you getting any feedback or help from the local government or the police department?"
MEEKS: "Oh, yes. Like I just said a few minutes ago, the police department of Drew, Mississippi, Ruleville, different towns have pitched in to help us. Our very own mayor, Melanie Townsend, she has signed in to place a proclamation to help us. Sheriff Haywood in Indianola has shown concern, so we have gotten great support."
WILKINS: "Just this morning, I was reading in the Washington Post there were several other shootings this weekend since the one in Texas. Do you have any thoughts about why this is happening so often?"
MEEK: "I really don't. The only thing that I can say is that we need to start speaking out, as to showing awareness. Because gun violence has just like taken over. But we know we can end the violence. We got to come together, and speak out, and show awareness."
WILKINS: "How do we get through to the people who, especially the young people who are carrying, or maybe they have one and they get into an argument, but they go get it and they come back, and the next thing you know we got a tragedy?"
MEEKS: "Okay, the thing that I saw to our young people, I just wish they would just stop, think about their actions, and walk away. If they can do that, then that will save a lot of lives around the world.
