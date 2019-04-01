One Cleveland man is dead after a weekend shooting.
The Bolivar County Sheriff's Department received a call at approximately 2:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30th in reference to a male subject that had been shot and lying in the street near the 900 Block of Moore Ave.
When deputies arrived on the scene, the victims body had been taken inside the resident.
The victim, 41 year old Dewayne Thompson, of Cleveland was pronounced dead on the scene suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.
The Bolivar County Sheriff's Department has one subject of interest in custody.
The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with details s urged to call the Bolivar County Sheriff's Department at 662 843-5378
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.