Blues Week has arrived, and there are several events leading up to Saturday's main event.
The Delta News' Woodrow Wilkins caught up with Wesley Smith to talk about some the week's activities.
Smith is executive director of the Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and a board member with the Greenville Arts Council.
Wilkins: Wesley, Blues Week is about to get started. Tell me about some of the things happening.
Smith: Well, it's here. We always get excited when Blues Week is here. I know the Mayor's Reception is planned, and of course the festival Saturday. We're looking forward to a lot of tourists being here. Hotels are full, we want people to keep callin'. Something new this year that's sort or bringing something back from years past. Thursday night at the E.E Bass building, the Greenville Arts Council is having an art opening. It's themed "Hearts Like Railroad Steel." That's Thursday night, 5 to 7. Admission's free and there's five different, Mississippi Delta artists. A lot of folk art, Church-Going Mule, D. Kosmo, Jennifer Wilder, Ricky Ferguson, who is a great folk artist, kind of one of my personal favorites, from over in Greenwood. Stan Street, and Joel Young, so that'll be a great gallery opening. Also as part of Blues Week and the (Mississippi Delta) Blues Festival, going on at the same time and also open to the public, there's a “Chitlin' Circuit” exhibit, and that will begin at 6 p-m, and that's a part of the Rhythm and Bayous project. And that's a partnership with Pine Bluff and Greenville and some other towns known to be associated with the Chitlin' Circuit.
W: Are we doing Blues in Schools this year?
S: There will be a Blues in Schools, and that will be at Bass as well.
W: All right, thanks a lot, Wesley.
S: Thanks, Woody.
Before the art receptions, there will be a preview party on Wednesday night at E.E. Bass Cultural Arts Center.
