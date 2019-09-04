One Delta school district is helping students raise ACT scores.
Last year Ray Brooks School was the only school to be given a grant for the ACT pilot program from Jump Start, but this year the entire West Bolivar Consolidated School District will be getting a Jump Start program to help with ACT scores.
"We saw their numbers did increase. We had one student her points increased by five points and this upcoming year we were also approved for the grant for the science and the reading," Principal of Ray Brooks School Wanda Leslie said.
Ray Brooks was not the only school to be approved for a grant this year. Other schools in the West Bolivar Consolidated School District including Shaw and West Bolivar High School also will have the Jump Start program this year.
Jennifer Hall, a counselor of Ray Brooks school, explains what the course entails.
"The program encompasses the students doing an online account where they have videos and tutorials they walked them through. They was combined with a work book and so we incorporated in with our math class where our math teacher set aside time to work with the students through the work book along with the online videos," Hall said.
Ray Brooks 9th through 12th grade mathematics teacher, Donna Thompson, is happy to see students raise math scores.
"It helped them with skills they have not seen since the seventh grade and they practiced everyday and it helped them with timing because you know on the act they have like one minute per question," Thompson said.
Principal Wanda Leslie says she could not have asked for a better partnership with the Jump Start program.
