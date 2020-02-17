The West Bolivar School District considers consolidation.
Superintendent John Taylor announcing upcoming public forums to get community input about the plan.
A meeting is scheduled Wednesday at McEvans Elementary in Shaw at 6 p.m. Another meeting set for Thursday at Ray Brooks School in Benoit at 6 p.m. and Saturday February 22nd a meeting is scheduled at West Bolivar Middle School in Rosedale at 10 a.m.
The district working on various options and requesting public input. Each proposed option closes at least one school. No plan has been finalized.
