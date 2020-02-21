West Bolivar School District Consolidation

Ray Brooks School in Benoit hosted a meeting tonight put on by the West Bolivar Consolidated School District.
The district is in the process of consolidation and has been seeking community input. The district has been consolidated since 2014, but the superintendent says it's been operating like three separate districts.
The superintendent opened the meeting by giving an overview of each consolidation option. In option one, Ray Brooks School stays open and k through 8th grade schools will be in Shaw and Rosedale.
Option two turns Ray Brooks into a 7th through 12th grade school with k through 6th grade schools in Shaw and Rosedale.
Option three closes Ray Brooks altogether.
Superintedent John Taylor said the meeting also gave the audience a chance for questions and answers, and comments.
"All of our options have pros and cons right now we're just weighing each to see the gains possibly considering the losses and again relying on our community to voice their opinions and preferences and at the end of the day the board will go back to the table and weigh the merit of our concerns and our comments and we'll make the decision that's best for our students," he said.
The superintendent said no final option has been chosen yet, but a decision will be made quickly. He said he'd rather handle this issue in house than have the state come in and manage the district.
