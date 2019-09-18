Western Line School District Receives "B" Rating

One Delta school district receives a "B" rating.
The Mississippi Department of Education announced that the Western Line School District is the only district in the Delta to receive a "B" rating. Four Delta school districts are at the bottom 10 in the state receiving an "F" rating.
Superintendent of the Western Line School District, Lawrence Hudson made the goal to reach a "B" this year and is proud their hard-work is paying off.
"The way that we use data to inform our decisions and to, and we use the data to make sure that everybody's on board. Teachers, students, everybody. We are a data driven district and that is the only way that we know how to move our district to new heights, to just constantly focus on the data. What does the data say? We have to own it, then we have to go in and make changes based on what the data said," Superintendent Hudson said.
Western Line School District says their next goal is to keep improving to get an "A" rating next.
