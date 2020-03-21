Western Line School District announcing homework packets will be available for pick up on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon or daily during feeding times 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm.
The curbside feeding program will continue throughout the upcoming weeks at O'bannon, Riverside, Metcalf Town Hall and Lake Washington Baptist Church.
Beginning on Monday March 23, drivers will run their standard bus routes to deliver lunch and homework packets starting at 11 a.m. each day.
All grades for the 3rd nine weeks will be available for curbside pickup on Monday March 30 during operating hours.
