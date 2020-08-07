( I knew something was wrong cause normally im pretty healthy ) - Hudson
After feeling symptoms of Covid-19 on august 5th superintendent Lawrence Hudson got tested
"Then all of a sudden on Tuesday night, I started having symptoms and i treated them and Wednesday morning on the 5th I was continuing to have symptoms, so I went to see my doctor, had a rapid test done and that is when I found out I was positive."
The superintendent wasn't the only one in his family to contact the virus, his daughter and 4 year old son tested positive.
"Yes my daughter was having symptoms the same night and she did go with me and she tested positive on Wednesday the 5th. On yesterday my wife and 2 other children that live with me, went and got tested and my wife and oldest daughter were negative but my son, my 4 year old did test positive."
With the virus hitting so close to home with his family,superintendent Hudson wants parents to know that this is serious and we need to take precaution.
"To watch your kids sick with something like Covid is something you really can't prepare for. As a school leader, I know a lot of parents have been really anxious to get their children back in school and we want our children back in school but as a school leader I can tell you first hand to all of the parents. This is not something you want to experience yourself and even more to watch your children be sick with this corona virus."
