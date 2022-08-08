INDIANOLA - So, just who is this man who's made the plight of farm workers in the Mississippi Delta, his life's work?
Ty Pinkins makes a great first impression, and people say, the more you talk to him, the more you realize how deep his passion runs.
"I went to law school with the desire to get a law degree and come back to the Mississippi Delta and work in low income communities," he explained.
And he didn't get just ANY law degree... he graduated form the Georgetown University school of law.
But Pinkins had VERY humble beginnings.
"Am I from here? I am from Sharkey County, Rolling Fork actually.... Born and raised in poverty, My dad worked on a farm for a living, he drove tractors to take care of my mom, my brother, my other two siblings," he said in a video produced by the Mississippi Center for Justice.
So he has a close connection to The Delta... farming... and it's farmers.
"They know the crops, they know the season, they know the land. These farmers literally know the soil. Some of them can walk outside in the morning and tell you whether it's going to rain at 3 o'clock in the afternoon," he said.
Those close to him say, Pinkins represents the perfect example of hard work leading to success... just listen to the hosts of a podcast list his achievements:
"Ty retured from the United States Army a few years ago as a Chief Warrant Officer and spent time at the White House serving as a presidential communications officer for President Obama."
He's also a published author, with the book "23 Miles and Running".
He's even testified before Congress, but it's in the 6 counties where he works in justice court, where he feels most at home.
"My work as a lawyer today in The Delta focuses on ensuring low income community members have access to legal representation," he recently told a Congressional committee.
And that access... means LOTS of miles on his car.... thousands in fact.
And if you ask those he's helped, they'll tell you, Pinkins saves lives.
SOT JUSTIN RUCKER, YAZOO COUNTY
"Ty came in with free help, like an angel, walked in and kind of made me feel like, relaxed, like, like a big brother," explained Justin Rucker of Yazoo County in the Justice Center video.
Exactly how he wants people to feel.
"My Feelings are wrapped around the fact that this is what I came here to do. I came here to help community members. For me it reinforces my desire to go to law school why I went to law school and it lets me know I'm doing the right thing," Pinkins explained.
So it's no surprise, this man who went from chopping cotton to sleeping in the White House... and then back to The Delta, to help lift up others... would take on even the biggest of fights, with a determination to win.
