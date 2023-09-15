LEFLORE COUNTY - There are new developments again in the fight to save Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
After County Supervisors voted to block the hospital from dipping into the county's special hospital line of credit to make payroll.... Hospital leaders say a judge may have to sort the whole thing out.
In the meantime, many questions have come up as to why the board would want to vote to effectively shut the hospital down.
With the help of our news partners at The Taxpayers Channel, The Delta News comes up with some answers to those questions.
In a memo to hospital employees, Greenwood Leflore Hospital CEO Gary Marchand says the hospital may take Leflore County Supervisors to court over their refusal to let the hospital borrow payroll money from the $10 million line of credit they took out to help save the hospital.
Doing so would add legal fees to the hospital's already shaky finances.
What's behind the supervisor's sudden change in attitude toward the hospital? An opinion/editorial story from the Greenwood Commonwealth lays out some intriguing possibilities.
First, there's this comment from supervisor Robert Collins at Wednesday's meeting: "They don't have no other plan... they are not willing to sit down and discuss another plan. We invited everybody to a meeting, only somebody that showed up...." he complained.
Ah... but the Hospital DOES have a "Plan B" The Delta News even reported on it.
And the meeting Collins refers to, is apparently a reference to another hospital summit the supervisors wanted with the city and hospital board in attendance. Nobody showed up to that meeting.... which apparently put Collins in a mood.
Then there's the familiar claim about "mismanagement":
"They suffer from mismanagement from the very top, the very top. That man stood up here and said I'm doing this for y'all's benefit, " said Supervisor Reginald Moore.
A majority of supervisors have reportedly long wanted their OWN person at the helm of the failing hospital... making it clear they want current CEO Gary Marchand.... out. "He doesn't have a vested interest here.... He doesn't care what happens to the hospital, as long as he gets his paycheck," said Moore.
The publisher of The Commonwealth thinks it's possible, supervisors want control of the hospital board to fire Marchand and put in their own person... but they can't do that with the board's 50-50 board split with the city.
It's perhaps why they raised such a stink over the joint appointment of the city fire chief to the board.
Supervisor Sam Abraham thinks all this mess just makes the hospital's chances look even worse.
"I mean, y'all, we playing, we're rolling the dice and we already got 8 million dollars in this y'all wanna shut it down in the middle of all this, and I don't think that is a viable answer to our problem," he said.
Or, as the editorial suggests, they may just be tired of throwing good money after bad and want to shut the place down.
