United States Senator Roger Wicker is already working a solution on that flooding problem in central Mississippi ,
Sunday, he spoke with some of the folks in that area, about his plans on stopping their neighborhoods from constantly being hit by flood waters.
“We just talked to one of the residents Mr. Thompson who got flooded 2 years ago and who says this is pretty much the same.
The point the mayor and I are making to the corps of engineers is that there's a solution to this.
There is a project to move the weir down and expand the capacity of the pearl river and the engineers and experts say if we can do that this part of the pearl will not flood.
We need approval by the congress we need approval by the corps.
The point we want to make is, we don't have to stand for this. We need to get it approved and get started with it.”
