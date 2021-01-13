Continuing your delta coverage ... Two women are woven and bonded together. Not by blood ... But by hair.
The delta news karen williams says the two are showing women in greenwood how to design and make wigs.
"Making high quality wigs on a sewing machine has never been
So easy. The ivory hair company located on 222 west market street
Greenwood has been in business since 2018 and has started beginner
Classes in wig making that lasts for two days.
Training includes a full kit for sewing ivory hair bundles, access to a
Vendor list , sewing machine is provided and breakfast and lunch is
Provided. Co-owners lashonda ivory and melissa ivory-brown gave
Me a preview of the class.
"I have a thyroid issue and so i had thinning hair and things of that issue
And i turned to my sister-in-law-- she's an average weave wearer and i was
Telling her buying packets of hair from the stores it's just balling up, it's not
Lasting long and i need some quality hair. She told me that i need to buy bundles."
"As i started buying bundles, maybe i should start selling my own bundles. I like
To have good quality hair but it takes so long. A lot of the vendors they do drop
Shipping and it took long to get the hair. And that's how we started ivory hair company."
"So actually we have hair and one of the best things about our company is that we do
Have hair on hand. So whenever customers need or want hair in this area or surrounding
Areas, we're able to give them the hair that day. And so we pride ourselves off of customer
Service and also friendly service but more importantly delivering on time."
"The women gain powerful knowledge that helps them start their own business in
Order to make their own wigs or units. This empowers them to build their own wealth
And be their own boss."
"They're also learning how to double the welth as the wig is constructed. They are also**
Learning what are called guidelines which is the foundation of making the wig on the wig
Cap. More specifically, they are learning how to make a sound wig that will lay flat to the
Head and also that can give a stylish look that you are looking for. There will be a piece
On coloring that we will show the participants and it teaches them how to do the
Customization of the wig to make it look more natural."
Because of covid-19, the classes are limited to four to six participants.
In greenwood, karenwilliams for the delta news.
For further information contact melissa ivory or lashonda ivory at 901-410-0488 or go to ivory-hair-co-dot-com.
