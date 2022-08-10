GREENVILLE - A lot of Greenville residents got sky high water bills and demanded the city address the issue. A resident who calls himself Big Al says he's observed the city's water problems for years.
Big Al says, "We have a lot of problems with water, and there seems to be a shortage of workers. We don't have anyone that can come out. When people call down to city hall, everything is so overwhelmed with the water problems. We don't have people to come out directly and address the situation right away."
City council thinks it can change that by hiring a community engagement representative for the water department.
Mayor Errick Simmons says, "Our hopes is for this person not only to address water complaints and concerns of customers but also engage the public on community based solutions that will overall better the water department's relationship with the public."
A relationship that's some residents say should be centered around customer service already. We reached out to the water department to see how many people are already working in the department, but they wouldn't give a number.
Besides responding to customer complaints, Simmons says the representative could help assists in finding grants. Big al thinks it'll help, but he believes fixing the city's infrastructure must be a part of the representative's job to be effective.
Big Al thinks, "Outdated pipes that need to be dug up and replaced, so if someone can come in and address that situation and find out where we having these problems at in our community and resolve them. Yeah, I think that'll be a good person.
