Winona Teacher Speaks Out

A Winona teacher is speaking up after a fellow teacher sexually harassed her in front of students.
Rachel Reeves is a former 7th grade teacher at Winona Secondary School. In November of 2019, students came to her saying a male teacher made inappropriate remarks about her body in front of them.
With her dad being the principle and wanting to avoid a conflict of interest, she reported the incident to the vice principles, who Reed said didn't take the incident seriously.
Now Reeves is speaking out saying the school district didn't handle the incident like sexual harassment should be handled.
"None of the policies that I have seen in the handbook were followed that was a big question, I don't feel as though they labeled this as sexual harassment I feel like it was swept under the rug. I just really believe that the two women or three women involved don't have the best interest in everyone," she said.
The male teacher was only suspended for a few days. After the incident, Reed said the vice principles would micromanage her and gossip to other faculty about her.
She resigned in January following this treatment. They have been to mediation, but no word on further action. We reached out to the school district who declined to comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.