Winter weather prompts closures, delays

In anticipation of a winter storm, Mississippi Delta Community College announced Monday that all its campuses will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 29, including night classes.
St. Joseph Catholic School in Greenville will be open, but will have a delayed schedule. Families were notified of the schedule.
The Grenada School District will start late on Tuesday, with the schedule being pushed about two hours later than normal. Classes will begin at 10 a.m., and buses will pick up two hours later than normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.