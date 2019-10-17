Woman Arrested for Assaulting a Teacher in Clarksdale

A Clarksdale woman is arrested and accused of assaulting a school official.
Clarksdale police tell us they took 29-year old Leshea Moore into custody after responding to Oakhurst Middle School regarding an assault.
The teacher reported that she was assaulted by a parent.
According to Clarksdale police, Moore allegedly approached the teacher as she was getting out of her vehicle.
Moore is accused of pepper spraying the teacher and then physically assaulting her.
Police say other teachers separated Moore from the victim.
Moore was charged with simple assault on a school official. She appeared before Coahoma County Judge Kent Haney on Tuesday. Bond is set at 50 thousand dollars.
