Woman Arrested for Helping Escaped Parchman Inmate

A woman has been arrested after helping an escaped inmate from Parchman.
WLBT reports 28-year old Kyesha McKinney of Shelbyville, Tennessee was arrested for aiding escape of inmate Arthur Lestrick.
Lestrick escaped Unit 28 in Parchman on Sunday. After a three day man hunt, Lestrick was captured in Nashville. He has been brought back to Parchman.
Lestrick is serving 11 years for murder in Copiah County.
