Woman Arrested for Murder of Husband in Clarksdale

A woman is arrested in Clarksdale for the murder of her husband.
58- year old Brunley McDowell was arrested and charged by Clarksdale Police Tuesday around 1:00 p.m. for the stabbing death of her husband Willis McDowell.
McDowell is currently being held at the Coahoma County Jail awaiting her initial appearance which will be held at the Clarksdale Municipal Court today at 2:00 p.m.
