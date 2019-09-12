Woman Arrested for Residential Burglary in Vaiden

Carroll County deputies arrested 37-year-old Lauren Herbert from Vaiden and charged her with residential burglary that occurred on East Street yesterday where furniture was stolen.
During a search of Herbert's residence on Bermuda Street in Vaiden, deputies recovered most of the stolen property. Sheriff Walker stated thanks to a great neighborhood watch, this case was solved quickly.
Herbert is being held at the Leflore County Jail.
